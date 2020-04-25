Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 10:38 PM

Agriculture deptt distributes Brinjal, Chilly seedlings

Aim to promote kitchen gardening: Director
Department of Agriculture on Saturday distributed vegetable seedlings of Brinjal and Chillies at Lal Mandi here, in its effort to promote kitchen gardening.

A statement said the campaign is aimed to ensure maximum reach out to the growers who could use their spaces and enjoy healthy produce of vegetables in these extra ordinary circumstances.

Director Agriculture, Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said the main aim of distribution of seedlings was to promote kitchen garden activities in both rural and urban areas.

He said the department was committed to promote kitchen garden scheme and provide quality vegetable seedlings to the growers which could create surplus vegetables.

During the distribution necessary guidelines issued by various organizations regarding social distancing were followed in letter and spirit, said the statement.

