Ahead of B2V3, admin holds 'Block Diwas' outreach program

As part of three-week Jan Abhiyan programme being held in Kashmir ahead of the Back to Village-3 (B2V3) programme, a public outreach event was held at block and sub-divisional headquarters here.

The programme, “Block Diwas” was held in all four rural blocks of Srinagar where government departments held special camps aimed at reaching out to the residents in efforts to redress their grievances and register those eligible under government sponsored welfare schemes, on the spot.

Senior officers chaired the camps at headquarters of rural blocks. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole chaired the camp in Harwan block. He was flanked by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

In other blocks the camps were held under the chairmanship and supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners and Chief Planning Officer Srinagar. While ADCs, Khursheed A Shah and M Haneef Balkhi chaired the camps in Srinagar and Qamarwari blocks respectively, the camp held in Khonmoh block was chaired by CPO M Yaseen Lone.

In each block over two dozen departments took part in the public outreach programme, holding special camps where grievances were redressed and demands and requests for different kinds of facilities were disposed off on the spot.

In a significant development, the Labour department authorised 330 cases of financial assistance and disbursed Rs 28 lakh in favour of registered labourers to enable their children to take up academic and professional courses.

The department also authorised cases of chronic diseases assistance disbursing over Rs 1.1 lakh in favour of three eligible construction labourers.

Hosts of other similar events marked this special public outreach initiative. In another notable event, the Social Welfare department sanctioned financial assistance under the Integrated Social Security Scheme or ISSS in favour of 52 eligible beneficiaries.

Thirty-two of these beneficiaries were old-age persons and the remaining 20 were women in distress and physically challenged individuals. Each of these beneficiaries will now get monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. In addition, over 40 eligible persons were issued pension forms.

In the sheep husbandry sector alone, nearly 50 eligible sheep rearing farmers were enrolled under the government’s KCC scheme.

Under the PMEGP and JKREGP schemes, over 30 eligible beneficiaries were enrolled to the Khadi and Village Industries Board. Beneficiary enrolments were also made in the horticulture sector under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture or MIDH scheme.