Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 11:52 PM

Ahead of Eid, SMC to carry out fumigation drive across Srinagar

Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 11:52 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will launch a two-day sterilization drive across the summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday.

During the drive, entire area falling within municipal limits will be covered. The SMC is launching the drive on the instruction of the divisional administration to disinfect the city area amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

“We have chalked out the plan as how to cover all within the municipal limits. All men and machinery are fully geared for this operation,” said SMC Secretary, Akbar Sofi.

He said bog machines will be used on main roads for disinfection purpose. “These machines have a capacity to disinfect large areas in shortest possible time. They can spray in any direction and up to greater longitude,” he said.

He said the latest technology machines that SMC was pressing into service can force the chemical mixed water into 360 degree directions, covering several meters in radius.

“Through these machines, we will be able to not only disinfect roads and walls but also roofs and tops of structures. The quick and effective disinfection process is important to break the chain of virus,” Sofi said.

He said due standard were being followed to carry out the disinfection process. “We adopt the required SoP to ensure we get success in what we are doing and make it sure that the SMC staffers engaged in process don’t get infected,” Sofi said.

The Corporation is using a special chemical, Quaternary Ammonium Chloride, highly recommended by World Health Organization, for disinfection.

The SMC has also installed disinfection tunnels at several public places, especially within the premises of the hospitals. So far Srinagar has recorded 4,002 COVID19 cases and 88 deaths due to the fatal infection.

