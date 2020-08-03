Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 4, 2020, 12:54 AM

All animal hides buried: SMC Commissioner

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 4, 2020, 12:54 AM
File Photo

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Gaznafar Ali on Monday said that all animal hides were collected from road sides, drains and dustbins and buried.

In a tweet the Commissioner said all hides collected from roads, lanes, drains and dustbins have been buried by Srinagar frontline workers. “I salute these unsung heroes who continue to work in all harsh conditions. I am proud of you all,” he said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Panchayat member shot at, critically injured in Kulgam

File Representational Photo

Two policemen injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo

10 COVID-19 deaths, 390 fresh cases in J-K

Teen drowns in Bandipora, another rescued in critical condition

Meanwhile, several animal hides were seen on the roadsides, lanes and dustbins in the summer capital Srinagar.

Related News