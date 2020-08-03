All animal hides buried: SMC Commissioner

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Gaznafar Ali on Monday said that all animal hides were collected from road sides, drains and dustbins and buried.

In a tweet the Commissioner said all hides collected from roads, lanes, drains and dustbins have been buried by Srinagar frontline workers. “I salute these unsung heroes who continue to work in all harsh conditions. I am proud of you all,” he said.

Meanwhile, several animal hides were seen on the roadsides, lanes and dustbins in the summer capital Srinagar.