All India Service Officers of J&K Cadre condole demise of Mir Nasrullah

All India Services Officers of J&K Cadre Saturday condoled the demise of Mir Nasrullah, former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the condolence message, the signatory said that we are deeply saddened by the loss of our revered Mir Nasrullah, former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Only fond memories are what we have of this accomplished teacher and civil servant. Most of us, former Members of All India Services of the J&K Cadre, had the good fortune of enjoying his patronage and interacting with him officially and socially. A few have been his students in college too. We all, in one voice, recall his towering personality, hand holding of his younger colleagues, warm and affectionate nature and sense of humour,” they said in a joint condolence message addressed to Mir’s son Mir Amanullah.

“The deceased was humble and loved reading and sports. A gentleman to the core, your dear father has impressed and inspired generations of civil servants who worked in Jammu and Kashmir. While the journey of grief and loss is that of you, your sisters Ruby and Ruhi and your family, may our sincere condolences and prayers ease the pain of your bereavement. We, his erstwhile colleagues in Jammu and Kashmir Administration, are with you and your family in this hour of grief,” it adds.

“We shall always remember Mir Nasrullah Sahib very fondly. May God bless his soul and grant him Jannat-ul-firdous,” it reads.

The signatories of include M N Sabharwal, R.L. Bharti IFS (Retd), MotiLalKoul IAS (Retd), Dr Ashok Bhan IPS (Retd), Jalil Ahmed Khan IAS (Retd), MadhavLal IAS (Retd), H.L. Kadlabaju IAS (Retd), Anil Goswami IAS (Retd), S.D Singh IAS (Retd), Pankaj Jain IAS (Retd).

The signatories also include KhurshidGanai IAS (Retd), SushmaChoudhary IAS (Retd), Arun Kumar IAS (Retd), P.P. Sharma IFS (Retd), Sonali Kumar IAS (Retd), M ShafiPandit IAS (Retd), Ashok Angurana IAS (Retd), A.K. Suri IPS (Retd), R. K. Jerath IAS (Retd), Vijay Bakaya IAS (Retd), Dr C. M. Seth IFS (Retd), R. Tikoo IPS (Retd).

Other signatories also include C. Phonsog IAS (Retd), B.R. Sharma IAS (Retd), B R Kundal IAS (Retd), K B Aggarwal IAS (Retd), S.V. Bhave IAS (Retd), R D Tiwari IFS (Retd), B R Singh IAS (Retd), VinodRanjan IFS (Retd), RajanBakhshi IPS (Retd), A. K. Shrivastava IFS (Retd), Gopal Sharma IPS (Retd).

Other signatories include Abhay Kumar IFS (Retd), S.S. Kapur IAS (Retd), K Rajendra Kumar IPS (Retd), A. Sahasranaman IAS (Retd), B. B. Vyas IAS (Retd), E. N. Murthy IAS (Retd), Awanish Kumar Singh IFS (Retd), KuldeepKhoda IPS (Retd), S.K Mishra IPS (Retd), JagdishKishwan IFS (Retd), DrS.P.Vaid IPS (Retd), MadanLal IPS (Retd), AtalDullu IAS.