'All Srinagar visitors to be under home quarantine for 21 days'

Srinagar District Administration has advised people to report their arrival at Tourist Reception Centre or online in case they have returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the official website of district administration Srinagar, people who are arriving from outside J&K UT have to mandatorily remain in home quarantine for 21 days.

“Any person who does not report about his/ her details at Tourist Reception Center (TRC) Srinagar or on Web (online) within 24 hours from his arrival in District Srinagar, will be lodged in the administrative quarantine center by the law enforcing agencies,” it reads.

As per the separate instructions issued by district administration for persons under home quarantine, the recommended duration of quarantine for COVID19 is upto 14 days from the date of arrival in Srinagar.

The detailed instructions said that quarantined person should stay in a well-ventilated single-room preferably with an attached/separate toilet.

“If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter between the two,” it reads.

The persons under home quarantine have been advised to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities within the household and restrict movement within the house.

“The quarantined person should wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water at least 20 seconds at a time or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” the instructions read.

It further said that sharing household items by family and quarantined persons, with each other, like dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, and other items must be avoided.

“Wear a mask preferably surgical mask at all the time. Masks used by patients should be disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5%) or sodium hypochlorite solution (1%) and then disposed of either by burning or deep burial,” it reads.

It added that in case symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, difficulty in breathing appear, the affected person must immediately inform the nearest health centre for rapid response team.

The family members of the person under home quarantine have been asked that only one particular family member should be tasked with taking care of the person under quarantine.

“The care taker should use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen. Hands should be washed after removing gloves. Shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin should be avoided,” it said.