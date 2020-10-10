Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 1:56 AM

'Allow traffic after drainage construction'

Batamaloo residents appeal authorities
Representational Pic

Residents of various interior localities of Batamaloo Saturday appealed authorities to stop traffic movement from these areas in view of ongoing work on drainage system.

A joint delegation from Firdousabad, Shahfaisal Abad Colony and Dhobi Mohalla Batamaloo said that the work on under-construction drain is going on in full swing.

“Traffic plying on interior link road connecting Fidousabad with New Colony Batamaloo via Old Khadi Mill results in prolonged traffic jams. There is risk of accidents as there is hardly

any space left for pedestrians to walk on road,” they said.

“The road is not feasible for accommodating traffic from both sides. Thus, vehicles coming from opposite side lead to unending traffic jams,” they said.

They appealed authorities to stop the traffic from plying on this interior road till the construction of drainage system is completed.

