Allow us to resume services: Public transporters

Kashmir-based transporters on Thursday staged a protest in the summer capital Srinagar to demand they should be allowed to resume the services. Public transport has been off the roads since March 20 when the government announced the lockdown in view of corona pandemic.

Transporters including drivers, cleaners and vehicle owners assembled at Parimpora Bus stand under the banner of Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (AKTWA) to hold the protest.

Shabir Ahmad Matt, President, AKTWA said the government has failed to announce a bailout package to compensate the losses suffered by the transporters since August 5 last year

“More than 1.5 lakh persons associated with the transport sector have been hit badly as a fleet of 50,000 vehicle remains grounded. It is because of the indifferent attitude of the government towards the transporters which has led to our sufferings,” said Matt.

He said the government’s decision to allow SRTC busses to ferry passengers and keep private transporters “grounded” was an “unjustified move”.

“If STRC’s buses can follow SOP’s, private transporters can follow the same. It is a direct attack on livelihood of thousands of public transporters to not allow them to ply,” Matt said.

He said the transport sector was the worst hit owing to the fragile situation prevailing since the past three decades.

Matt said the transport community was struggling and has suffering the huge losses. “The prices of diesel and petrol have soared again which piled our sufferings,” Matt said.

General Secretary, KTWA, Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf said the neglect of the private transporters by the government was “against the policies formed to provide a boost to this sector.”

“Let the administration allow us to resume our services and announce a special package in favour of the transporters’ community. It should be exemption of taxes and late fee, among other issues,” Yousuf said.

He said the government should grant financial assistance in favour of drivers and conductors on a monthly basis.

“Renewal of validity of old insurance policies of all types of commercial vehicles for the next 10 months is what we expect”, Yousuf said.

He also demanded that the government should waive off late fee or penalty fee and fines on account of all kinds of renewal and documentation.