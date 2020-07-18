Amar Singh College holds online quiz

Amar Singh College on Saturday organized a national online quiz on “Essentials of Computing and Art of Programming”, here.

A statement said Programme Director, Principal Amar Singh College, Prof Bashir Ahmed Rather inaugurated the quiz which lasted for two hours.

The inaugural session was conducted over Zoom app, wherein, Prof Rather elaborated upon the significance of technology especially in view of the ongoing pandemic.

He also congratulated the organizers for the successful conduct of the programme.

Earlier, Programme Coordinator, Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib welcomed the participants and introduced the theme and highlighted the objectives of the programme.

Coordinators of the programme, Prof Syed Ishfaq Manzoor and Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib said the agenda behind conducting the programme was to enhance the participant’s knowledge in the field of computer science and computer science engineering.

“The quiz especially focused upon the areas of computer science like Programming Languages, Fuzzy logic, Software Engineering, Data Structure, Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning using Python,” said the statement.

It said 1290 students, researchers and faculty members from across the country participated in the event.

Coordinator IQAC, Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhat, also deliberated upon the scope and relevance of the online programmes.

The inaugural session was followed by the online quiz session where participants were posed with 60 questions, said the statement, adding the participants who secured more than 60% marks were awarded e-certificates.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Programme Coordinator, Manzoor.