Amar Singh College organises quiz competition

Department of Commerce, Amar Singh College organized an online Quiz Competition on National Consumer Rights Day.

The event was held under the supervision of Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the College. The theme of the quiz was “The Sustainable Consumer”, the main objective of which was to create awareness among the student community about consumer rights and responsibilities. More than 100 students of the UT of J&K took part in the competition.

Prof. Rather issued e-certificates of participation among all the participants and honoured the top three scorers with e-certificates of merit. Aamir Bashir of Amar Singh College, secured 1st position while SofiSuhail and Jahangir shared 2nd position, and Rizwan Ahmad Itoo and SaikaShabir shared 3rd position in the competition.

To make the programme successful, the efforts made by programme co-ordinator, Prof. Ishfaq Ahmad Wani and Assistant Co-ordinator Dr. Imran Khan along with other faculty members of Department of Commerce were lauded by Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the college.