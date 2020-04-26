Amid corona pandemic, NGOs reach out to needy

Amid COVID19 pandemic, many local NGOs are extending help to vulnerable sections of society which includes specially-abled persons.

Abdul Rashid Bhat, President, J&K Handicapped Association said they have stepped up efforts to help the specially-abled persons to tackle the challenges posed by the situation.

“Many charitable organizations and NGOs have started helping out people in distress due to COVID19, however we should equally focus on people who are specially-abled and lack support system. They are the most needful in these difficult times,” he said.

“Till date we have helped 40 specially-abled families with one month ration including and other necessities. We also reached out to many widows and distributed masks, sanitizers and hand gloves among them,” he said.

Taking in view the current situation, J&K Handicapped association has written to Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal for extending help in delivering services to vulnerable groups.

“He assured that he would take the appeal forward with the district administration. However, it has been 25 days since and we haven’t heard anything from them,” said Abdul Rashid.

Another organization, Save the Destitute Foundation, has been extending help to contract labourers, street vendors and construction workers.

Zaheer Jan, chairperson of the Foundation said, “We aim to help the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in our society including the elderly people.”

“We have distributed complete one month Ramadhan relief kits and grocery to 50 families. People who are blind, or suffer from paraplegia, polio and other health conditions, we have made them priority in terms of help,” he said.

“We have also catered to women hygiene initiatives and extended help to many outside labourers through volunteers and officials from the office of deputy commissioner Srinagar,” he said.

To meet the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters like Mudasir Shaban who holds an MBA degree has been acting as a volunteer with different organizations to help people in distress.

“In this moment of crisis, I decided to find some purpose to my life and joined as a volunteer for Save the Destitute, J&K Handicapped Association and other organisations to help people overcome unprecedented difficulties. I request people to become active donors and help the people in distress,” he said.