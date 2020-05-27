Amid COVID19 lockdown, admin to ease restrictions in 12 containment zones

Authorities are all set to ease restrictions in 12 zones of Srinagar amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

The development came after District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar held a review meeting on the situation in all 36 containment zones.

“At least 12 zones will witness ease in restrictions,” said an official.

As per the order issued by the DDMA on April 22, an area falling within three km of the red zone is treated as containment zone.

The order reads that all the non-essential activities shall remain suspended in the containment zones till further orders.

“The violation of this order will attract action as warranted under law. An area falling within a radius of three km from epicenter will be taken as containment zone,” it reads.

The COVID19 epicenters include Ahmad Nagar, Lal Bazaar, Hawal, Eidgah, Khayam, Jawahar Nagar, Chattabal, Natipora and Brein Nishat. All non-essential services were suspended in containment zones and people were not allowed to come out of homes.

An official of district administration said people must now learn to live with COVID19. Syed Hanief Balkhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said authorities have ordered for removing of barricades in all green and orange zones in Srinagar.

“Today, barricades were removed from Natipora, Lal Bazaar and few other areas,” he said.

He said barricades were also being removed at Khayam, Chattabal, Hawal, and Bemina areas of Srinagar and other orange zones of the city.

The official said deliberations were on for revival of economic activities in these areas and the decision will be taken on May 31 when lockdown guidelines will be reviewed.

“DDMA conducted comprehensive review of 36 Containment Zones in #Srinagar. At least 12 zones to have ease in perimeter restrictions i.e roads, lanes etc starting tomorrow. Zone wise notification/advisories to be issued. Thankful for cooperation,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted.

On May 12, Choudhary had said that administration was mulling to ease restrictions in red zone areas of Srinagar if COVID19 caseloads show decline.

“If numbers will lessen in coming days, obviously restrictions will be eased in red zone areas of Srinagar”, he had said.