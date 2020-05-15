Amid COVID19 pandemic, few opt for Itikaf this Ramadhan

Most of the masjids have suspended Itikaf this year amid COVID19 pandemic as the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan entered the final Ashra, or last 10 days.

Traditionally, thousands of Muslims across Kashmir would start Itikaf in Masjids and shrines on the evening of 20th of Ramdhan.

“We have not allowed Itikaf at masjids and shrines this year due to the COVID19 threat. Regular prayers have already been suspended,” said Showkat Beigh, Secretary J&K Wakf Board.

He said though Itikaf was traditionally observed by people individually, the number of persons later increases.

“At Baba Reshi shrine, around 50 persons were willing to observe Itikaf. Similarly, in major shrines across Kashmir, people were willing to observe Itikaf,” he said.

He said keeping in view the threat due social gathering, the Board decided to suspend observation of Itikaf this year.

However, reports said some people opted for Itikaf at local majids. The number of persons observing Itikaf at doesn’t exceed one, reports said.

The month of blessings, Ramadhan is divided into three parts of ten days each, called Ashra – a word meaning “ten” in Arabic.

The third Ashra begins on 20th day of Ramadan as sunsets. “The first Ashra reflects mercy of Allah (Rehmah), second part reflects forgiveness of Allah (Maghfirah), and third part reflects safety from the hell (Nijat),” said an Islamic scholar.

He said the last ten days were also known as the days of seeking refuge from hell fire.

According to Islamic scholars, the greatest Sunnah of last ten days of Ramadan is the observance of Itikaf.