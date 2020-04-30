Amid lockdown, 32,000 'free Ramadhan kits' distributed in Srinagar

Amid the ongoing lockdown, the administration has distributed more than 32,000 free Ramadhan kits among needy families in Srinagar.

An official said the exercise was started on April 25 and will cover 50,000 families. “The free Ramadhan kits contain rice, wheat, cooking oil, salt, chilly and other essential commodities. The move is aimed to help around 50,000 families, amid the ongoing lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus,” said additional deputy commissioner, Syed Sajad Qadri.

He said to ensure that the kits reaches only to deserving, the tehsildars concerned have been directed to identify the deserving families in their jurisdiction and supervise the distribution.

“Each tehsil has been allocated 5,000 kits for distribution among needy families. The kit quantity of essential commodities has been duly taken care of so that it lasts for a month for a family,” Qadri said.

He said so far more than 32,000 families have been provided these kits and process to reach out to other needy families was going on.

Srinagar has seven tehsils – central Shalteng, Chanapora, Eidgah, Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar north and Srinagar south. In the next phase, the tehsildars would be provided more kits for distribution.

The district administration has also ensured delivery of essentials at door steps amid COVID19 threat.

“While prohibitory orders and advisories are being issued from time to time, the administration also takes all measures to ensure people don’t face any inconvenience at homes,” Qadri said.

He said the administration was following all advisories while carrying out the distribution. “The district administration is aware about suffering of people and appreciates their cooperation in the fight against COVID19. In view of restriction in place, the administration has also taken various measures to ensure patients and expected mothers get due medical care,” Qadri said.

In Srinagar, pregnant women are provided required medical support and carried to maternity facilities on the date of their deliveries and back home once discharged from hospital.

The expecting mothers are also provided multi-item kits before their expected delivery dates. The kits include clothing and other requisite items for mothers and items of nutrition and care for newborns.