Amid lockdown, KU sets-up panel to recommend exam pattern

Kashmir University (KU) on Monday decided to constitute a sub-committee for suggesting pattern of exams to be introduced for postgraduate students of the varsity, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The decision was taken by Vice-Chancellor (VC) KU, Prof Talat Ahmad during a meeting convened to chalk out the future plans of the varsity with regard to conduct of exams and other academic activities.

“A sub-committee headed by controller examination has been constituted to submit the recommendations about the pattern and modalities of online examinations and other requirements associated with conduct of the examinations,” said registrar KU, Nisar Ahmad Mir. “The committee will recommend whether students will face MCQs, open book exams or will be evaluated on internal assessment basis.”

About the exams of undergraduate students, the controller examination has been asked to take up the matter with higher education department.

The registrar said the varsity decided to promote provisionally the PG first semester-2019 batch students to second semester while as 2nd semester students-2018 batch will be promoted to 3rd semester under the carryon system followed by the varsity.

“Later we will most probably hold combined exam of two semesters. The final decision will be taken on the basis of the committee report,” he said.

He said the varsity has kept the PG admission link for 2020 session open for the students in view of the lockdown.

“We have so far received 20,000 applications from students. The link will be closed after lockdown is over,” he said.

The meeting was convened in the backdrop of the recent UGC guidelines and various orders issued by the central and J&K administration, regarding conduct of the exams.

During the meeting, supervisors of all scholars were impressed to remain in touch with the students through all available online platforms to ensure the theses, dissertations and manuscripts were checked expeditiously.

“It was decided the supervisors will seek approval of experts for evaluation of thesis through e-mail and the thesis will be forwarded to respective examiners through e-mail. Scholars will be given relaxation to produce academic clearance after they appear in their viva-voce,” Mir said.

The University has also granted six months extension to all scholars whose registrations expired during the lockdown period or who could not submit their thesis.

“The decision was taken on basis of the UGC recommendations,” Mir said.

The VC stressed for making optimum use of the online mode of education in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. “We shall try to make best use of online and virtual teaching and learning on regular and in an organized manner. We got the opportunity to create the given adverse circumstances to our advantage and strengthen virtual teaching-learning and the assessment at the University,” said the VC.

He said the internal assessment of the students will be carried using online modes for which the varsity must develop a robust mechanism to conduct the online exams.

“The faculty members should devise a mechanism to conduct online internal assessment of students. The students should be encouraged to do review based desertions, avoiding use of laboratories and travel during the lockdown period,” the VC said.

The meeting was also informed that around 33,724 teaching sessions have been conducted by the University teachers, besides holding sessions on Zoom and other digital platforms.

“The school of education and directorate of distance education should explore the possibility of conducting online teaching practice sessions for B Ed students in collaboration with the school education department,” the VC said.