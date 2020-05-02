Amid lockdown, KU to decide on pattern of exams today

Kashmir University (KU) is holding a high level meeting on Sunday to chalk out the plans with regard to conduct of exams and other activities.

The meeting has been convened after the government of India decided to extend the ongoing COVID19 lockdown by two weeks on Friday.

A top official said all deans of the faculties, dean academic affairs and dean research will be part of the meeting to discuss the issues.

“We will prepare a plan about how to go ahead amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown. There is uncertainty about how long will it continue,” said registrar KU, Nisar Ahmad Mir.

He said the meeting will decide about pattern of exam once the lockdown ends. “Exams have to be conducted come what way. Amid the prevailing situation we will decide about the pattern of the exams. We will see whether we will have go for MCQ type or open book system of exams,” said the registrar.

He said the varsity wants to communicate to the students about the pattern of exams at earliest.

“We don’t want to waste time of the students after lockdown ends. We will shortly hold exams after the situation improves and resume academic activities,” he said.

The educational institutions including, schools, colleges and Universities continue to remain closed due to the ongoing lockdown which was announced in last week of March to control spread of coronavirus.

Amid the lockdown, the government has started online classes for the students by using different digital platforms.

The registrar said the administration will also take a decision for provisionally promoting first and second semester postgraduate students to the next level.

“All these issues will be discussed in the meeting. The students will be promoted to their next semester provisionally and later we will most probably conduct combined exams,” he said.

The government of India has already asked the Universities to shift their current academic session to September in view of the pandemic.

“But that decision doesn’t fit for our University as we have already started new academic session and completed admission process as well,” he said.

Earlier, the chief coordinator of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in Kashmir University (KU) issued a notice for effective completion of academic activities for different semesters of 2018 and 2019 batches.

The notice was issued to all heads of the departments, directors of satellite campuses, Principals of PG Colleges and coordinators of post-graduate programs.

“The remaining portion of syllabi, if any for PG 1st semester 2019 batch and PG 2nd semester 2018 batch shall be completed by end of April positively,” reads the notice, adding the semester exam of 1st semester 2019 batch and PG 2nd semester 2018 shall be conducted as per the recommendation of the expert committee constituted by UGC.

“The committee is expected to submit the report shortly. The updated instructions will be communicated,” reads the notice.