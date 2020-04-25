Amid lockdown, people use social media to reach out to destitute

People in several localities here are using social media platforms like WhatsApp for raising money to help destitute in neighborhood, amid the lockdown.

These Samaritan say the Whatsapp groups helped them to identify families who were in need of financial help as well as potential contributors.

Mudasir Khazir started a WhatsApp group in Burzahama locality few weeks ago. Along with other group members, he managed to successfully raise hefty money in their locality to help others.

“Internet is an excellent tool which can be used to help each other while maintaining social distance. We used WhatsApp group to raise money and help those in need, while keeping the donor and those in need anonymous,” Khazir.

He said people were coming forward to contribute. “So far we have reached out to over a dozen families,” Khazir said, adding the group has over two dozen contributors.

He said once they set-up the group many youth in the adjacent localities also followed and started the initiatives in their respective areas.

The contributors of these groups say that the initiative helped them to reach out to people anonymously and since most transactions were made online, it enabled social distancing as well.

“Once we created the group in our locality, we realized that you don’t have to look too far to help. There are people living next door who are in need of help. Over the past few weeks, many families in our locality were helped out. Helping the needy on community level enables us to reach to every corner,” said Sajad Ahmed, a student from Habak, a member of another WhatsApp group.

“We started the group among university friends. I think such initiatives should be taken up by everyone and continued throughout the year,” he said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, people from every section of society were coming forward to help those in need. Social media has played a major role in locating the poor and destitute and those who are willing to help needy.