Amid surge in cases, authorities enforce COVID-19 protocols in Srinagar

Aiming to enforce strict adherence of COVID protocols, the Srinagar administration on Monday conducted on spot rapid COVID testing of the persons moving without facemasks at public places.

Three days ago, DC Srinagar, Aijaz Asad had said that people not wearing mask at public places will undergo on the spot Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Many teams today conducted the tests at public places like markets, malls and other places.

The move has come days after Srinagar witnessed surge in COVID case. On Sunday Srinagar district reported 88 new COVID cases.

Witnesses said that after spotting the district admin teams, many pedestrians and shoppers were seen abruptly covering their mouth and nose with masks.

“This is an out of box move and can prove effective if enforced seriously. Rapid tests can’t be done one every other person who is not wearing mask as the number is huge. At least such initiatives can send a message across about the seriousness of situation. But people shouldn’t lower their guard as the COVID is yet to be eradicated and cases are rising,” said Junaid Rasool, a commuter.

DC Srinagar, Aijaz Asad said that district administration has decided to take strict measures. “We will ensure that no violation of COVID protocols is done. Teams of district administration have been pressed at many public places and testes were done on mask violators,” the DC told Greater Kashmir.

“We will ensure that fine is imposed and other strict action is taken against the violators. A person not wearing a mask is not only endangering himself but others around him. We will take every measure so that people use masks in Srinagar,” he added.

He further said district admin teams also visited some city schools to inspect whether COVID protocols are being followed or not.