Amid surge in cases, COVID19 vaccination to be intensified in Srinagar

In view of surge in Covid19 cases, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress of Covid vaccination process in the district.

The meeting discussed the status of Covid-19 vaccination besides impact of the precautions that need to be taken in the district to control spread of the Covid-19.

At the outset, the concerned officer apprised the DC that about 10409 health workers and 56343 frontline workers have been so far administered Covid vaccine in the district besides 18 thousand people above age of 45 years were also covered under vaccination drive in Srinagar.

The DC directed the officers to work with added zeal and continue to maintain the highest level of alertness to ensure implementation of SOPs to counter the spread of virus.

The DC reiterated that apart from executing proactive measures, mobilization of all resources and manpower shall be put on ready gear to enable the Administration to tackle any emergencies arising from Covid-19 pandemic.

He also directed officers to intensify vaccination process in order to achieve cent percent immunization in the district with special focus on hotels, Coaching Centers, Banks, Business establishments and areas where public footfall is high.

The DC called for raising awareness among the masses to persuade the people especially above 45 Years to go for vaccination. He called for roping in NGOs, Religious Heads, PRIs, Asha Workers and other influencers to motivate the eligible persons for vaccination.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi and Khurshid Ahmad, SDM East, SDM West, Deputy CMO, BMOs, ZMOs, Nodal Officer, GMC, Tehsildars and other concerned of the department were present in the meeting.