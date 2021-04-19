Amid surge in cases, Mayor reviews Covid19 situation in Srinagar

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu chaired a meeting to review situation in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in the summer capital.

Mayor passed on directions to all the enforcement agencies to manage the situation on day-to-day basis with reasonable restrictions in synergy with guidelines of SDMA. He also stressed on the need for constituting a General Committee to reach out to the people.

Moreover, it was also discussed that sustainable restrictions be made in public places, business establishments and other religious places. He said only 50% capacity of the passengers shall be allowed in public transport in coordination with traffic.

He further stressed that Rapid Testing shall be made mandatory for the travellers and tourists coming from outside state.

The forum also recommended roasters for the government offices especially for the teaching / non-teaching staff of schools.

Mayor emphasized that the law enforcement agencies shall go for strict compliance of SOPs to the new strain of Covid-19.

Besides Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir Khan, the meeting was attended by H.O.D Community Medicine, SKIMS Soura, H.O.D Community Medicine Govt. Medical College Srinagar, H.O.D Chest Medicine, Chest Disease Hospital,Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Medical Officer I/c Testing, Srinagar Airport, Joint Commissioner (Adm.),

Health Officer, SMC, Joint Commissioner (Works), SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC and Nodal Officer Covid-19 Vaccination / Sanitization, SMC.