Amid surge in COVID19 cases, SMC intensifies fumigation across city

Amid spike in COVID19 cases, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has intensified fumigation drive in several localities of the summer capital Srinagar.

During the past few days, Srinagar has reported around 100 COVID19 cases, forcing authorities to re-impose lockdown.

At the same time the SMC has been sending special teams to different localities each day to carry out fumigation in a bid to prevent spread of the fatal infection.

The decision to start the sterilization process afresh was taken by the SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali after holding meeting with officials and experts via virtual mode, said SMC secretary Akbar Sofi.

He said special teams have been equipped with modern tools and special chemicals to disinfect the locality which are reporting positive cases.

“We have around 400 machines to carry out sterilization,” Sofi said.

He said 14 mechanized decontamination vehicles and special teams were pressed into service on daily basis for carrying out the sterilization.

“In addition, our special teams are always ready to rush to the localities which report positive cases,” he said.

The teams carry sterilization and fumigation of residential houses and commercial and non-commercial structures. Even vehicles parked in or outside residential and commercial structures are sprayed with the chemicals.

An official said surge in the cases was a challenge. “Our teams are working round-the-clock and serving society tirelessly. We ensure each locality where positive cases are reported gets sterilized without any delay,” he said.

The SMC Commissioner said the Corporation was using latest machinery for decontamination of the areas.

“The SMC GIS team worked on mapping routes for carrying decontamination and sanitization drive. We are now monitoring these drives both on-site and off-site,” the Commissioner said.

He said the process to disinfect public places, hospitals, quarantine homes, roads, streets and other places continue on daily basis with special focus on the red zones.

He said teams have been asked to adhere to due standard procedure while carrying out the process to disinfect the areas.

“We adopt international SoPs to ensure we get success in what we are doing for people and make sure that the SMC employees engaged in process don’t contract infection,” he said.

He said with the rise in COVID19 cases, the SMC has intensified its operations to ensure the coronavirus infection does not spread.

Around 88 localities have been declared red zones in Srinagar after several persons from these areas were tested positive for COVID19.

As on Thursday, Srinagar has 2,086 positive cases of which 1488 are active cases and 549 have recovered. The city has recorded 49 COVID19 deaths.