AMIE exams held

The Associate Membership of The Institution of Engineers India (AMIE) Summer, 2020 examinations was held today at the Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre, Church Lane, Sonwarbagh here.

The organisers said (A.M.I.E.) is a certification in engineering awarded by The Institution of Engineers (India) to those who qualify Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. AMIE Certificate can also be achieved by qualifying in the examinations conducted by the IEI. They said 83 candidates appeared in the examination at IEI J&K State Centre, Srinagar.

“All guidelines and SOPs were adhered to, in view of COVID-19 Pandemic, including providing facemasks to the candidates, checking their temperature with digital thermometers on arrival at the exam centres. The exam centre was properly sanitised by teams of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and security and frisking measures were put in place by District Administration Srinagar and J&K Police,” it added.

“The examination was supervised by a team of Invigilators headed by Er. Aijaz Ahmed Mir, Associate Professor, National Institute of Technology Srinagar, as Officer-in-charge. In order to ensure free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras were also installed at the centre. The examination centre was inspected by Er. Aamir Ali Mir, Chairman, IEI J&K State Centre and Er. M. Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva, Honorary Secretary. The examination will continue till 16th October 2020,” it added.