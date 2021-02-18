Anganwadi workers stage sit in, demand release of pending wages

The Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association staged protest here on Thursday demanding release of their pending wages.

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers assembled at the Press Enclave demanding the release of their salaries for the past two years.

“The department receives funds from both centre and state government. But despite our constant pleas, our demands have been ignored. We were being directed to conduct door to door survey during Covid19 pandemic with wages of Rs 500 on a daily basis. When everyone was safe inside their homes, we were working putting our lives at risk but still we have not received payment,” said one of the anganwadi workers.

“The department is ignoring our genuine demands over the past few years. “Our salary has been withheld since the last two years and we are suffering on a daily basis due to the increasing expenses of our families,” she added.

The anganwadi workers said that they have been working hard to make the life of other families easier. “But instead their own families and children are made to suffer.”

“We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and release our salaries,” they said.