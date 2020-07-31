Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid greets people on Eid

Anjuman Auqaf, Jamia Masjid here on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, and urged them to adhere to SOPs and other precautionary measures.

In a statement, the Anjuman, headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said owing to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, like Eid-ul-Fitr, large religious gatherings would not be possible on this Eid as well.

“However, those intending to follow religious obligation by sacrificing animal(s) must strictly adhere to all precautionary measures, SOPs and cleanliness,” said the statement.

The Anjuman said Eid teaches selflessness and sacrifice. “Given the prevailing unfortunate situation and COVID19, the situation demands that we must celebrate the festival with austerity,” the statement said.

The Anjuman has also stressed upon the affluent people to take care of the needy and destitute in their vicinity so that they also celebrate the Eid.

It also urged people to continue praying for refuge from the deadly virus and completely follow health advisories to save themselves, their families and the society from the pandemic.