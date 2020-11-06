Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid stages protest

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid staged protest outside the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar after Friday prayers demanding immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“Religious and political leader Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq continues to be under arbitrary house arrest for more than 15 months,” the members of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said while staging the protest.

Anjuman Auqaf vice president and Khateeb-o-Imam Jamia Masjid, Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi, while delivering the Friday sermon termed the prevailing situation in J&K as “extremely grave and unfortunate.”

“In this modern era, it is a big tragedy that the Mirwaiz of Jammu & Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who enjoys the reputation of being a globally acknowledged leader, is being kept under illegal and arbitrary house detention for the last one-and-a-half year due to which not only the pulpit of the central Jama Masjid is silent, but the Mirwaiz is also unable to carry out his responsibilities of preaching Qaal Allah Wa Qaal Ar Rasool (SAW),” Anjuman said in a statement.

‘In this blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which marks the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), people especially the Aashiqaan-e-Rasool (SAW) come to Jama Masjid Srinagar from nook and corner of Kashmir to listen to the Mirwaiz about the Seerat-e-Rasool (SAW). Now, with the continuous house detention of the Mirwaiz, all this could not happen. This is not only extremely unfortunate and condemnable but also hurts the sentiments of masses who deem grave human rights violation and undue interference in the religious affairs,” he added.

“After the prayers, the activists of Anjuman along with people carried out protest holding placards and banners demanding immediate release of the Mirwaiz so that he can resume his responsibility of centuries-old tradition of Waz-o-tableeg,” the statement added.