Anti- encroachment drive at Shalimar

On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, SMC carried out a massive anti- encroachment drive at Brien,  Shalimar area here today.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of ward officer Brein, Showkat Ahmad. He said that these drives shall continue and all encroachments on Roads particularly around the Shalimar Garden shall be removed.

During the drive, all encroachments and obstacle made by shopkeepers and others were removed. The encroachments on roads, pathways and footpaths were removed and shopkeepers were sensitized to desist from resorting to any violation in future, otherwise stringent action as per the law shall be taken against the violators.

An official statement said locals appreciated the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and SMC for taking serious note of the complaints and carrying out timely anti- encroachment drive in the area.

