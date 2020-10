Protests were held at Batamaloo area of Srinagar over the anti-Islam remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron

Reports said hundreds of people participated in the protests held under the banner of All Traders and Transporters Joint Action Committee (ATTJAC). The protestors were holding placards that read, “Kill us but don’t disrespect our Prophet (SAW).”

“We will continue this protest until Macron apologizes to the Muslims around the world,” said Rouf Ahmad Ahangar, a transporter.