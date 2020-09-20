Apni Party committed to restore historic significance of Srinagar: Ashraf Mir

Apni Party provincial President, Muhammad Ashraf Mir on Sunday said his party was committed to work tirelessly for restoration of immaculate magnificence and pristine glory of Srinagar.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting of Amirakadal constituency, Mir said there was a dire need to work for the revival of Srinagar’s historic centrality for enhanced socio-economic activities in Kashmir.

“Our party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has always shown a keen interest in restoration of pristine glory and the historic importance of Srinagar. His initiatives taken while being outside and in the government in almost all public sectors especially in Amirakadal constituency are still remembered by one and all,” Mir observed.

He stressed on the government to expedite implementation of developmental plans for making Srinagar a modern city under the Smart City project.

Mir said people of Kashmir have gone through various phases of political upheaval especially since 1990s. “People here are politically mature enough to judge the political parties on the basis of their agenda, promises and the delivery on the ground,” he said.

On this occasion, the meeting unanimously appointed Aijaz Ahmad Rather as party’s zonal President for Amirakadal constituency. The appointment was later approved by the party President. Besides Mir, the meeting was addressed by party’s provincial Vice President Jagmoham Singh Raina, district President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh and others.