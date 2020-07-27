Apni Party concerned over water crisis in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Jagmohan Singh Raina on Monday expressed concern over water scarcity faced by people in different parts of the summer capital Srinagar.

In a statement, Raina said there has been a manifold increase in population of Srinagar and with the result many new colonies have come up, rapidly expanding the limits of the city.

“A number of areas besides most of these new colonies are suffering for want of safe drinking water which is not available to them because of the laidback approach of the administration,” Raina said.

He criticised Public Health Engineering department for leaving people yearning for potable water in many parts of Srinagar including Mehjoor Nagar, Alouchi Bagh, Saraie Bala, Bah-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Lal Bazar and other areas like Botakadal, Botshah Mohalla, Mughal Mohalla, Genz Bagh, Umar Colony, Bagwanpora, Amda Kadal, Zonimar and Nowshehra.

“Women folk at many places like Mehjoor Nagar and Alouchi Bagh are finding it very difficult to run their kitchen in wake of the water shortage. The cleanliness guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID19 are being observed in breach due to the water shortage. The administration should take concrete measures to avert any kind of eventuality,” said the JKAP leader.

He said over two lakh households in Srinagar were suffering for want of potable water and the authorities were behaving like mute spectators in the prevailing crisis.

“Atal Jal Yojna was launched in December 2019 but the beneficiaries of this scheme are in rural areas. The government must also address the water crisis faced by people in urban areas especially Srinagar,” he said.

Raina demanded water filtration plants in the colonies at places in Khadi mill ground Aluchi Bagh and Mehjoor Nagar.

“The government should also go for installation of bore wells in various places of Srinagar to address the water crises,” he said.