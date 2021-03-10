Apni Party hits streets against price rise, mutton crisis

Apni Party on Wednesday staged a protest here against the mutton crisis, curtailment in ration supplies, rising prices of fuel and other edible commodities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting party workers assembled at the main gate of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs at Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar and raised slogans against the administration for its “failure in mitigating the sufferings of the people.”

The protesters were led by Party’s Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir alongwith several functionarities including State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Provincial Secretary Nazir Ahmad Wani (Dailgami), District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh.

The protesters raised slogans against curtailment in ration supply to the consumers. “The consumers are being deprived of their quota for not having Aadhar registrations, continuous ration quota curtailments, unending mutton crisis, reduction in Kerosene Oil supplies, frequent electricity cuts, scarcity of drinking water supplies, rise in petrol and LPG prices, and hegemonic attitude of bureaucracy,” they said.

On this occasion, while speaking to the media-persons, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir said that “the Party decided to come to the streets as the administrative inertia is eating into vitals of the people.” “This is since 2019 that a political party has come on roads raising the public interest issues. Apni Party believes in practical politics and we are to voice over concern and raise the demands of utmost public interest,” he added.

Mir said that Apni Party’s protest demonstration was aimed at “awakening the authoritative bureaucratic regime from its deep slumber.” “This regime is acting ostentatiously impervious to the woes of the people. The lingering mutton crises is a simple proof for the inefficiency and miserable failure of those in authority,” Mir remarked.

“Apni Party would not shy away from its responsibilities and, if need arises, will hit the streets again and again against this bureaucratic setup that has brought more miseries in the lives of common people,” he said.

“People have nowhere to go right now. There seems to be no accountability. I assure the people that Apni Party will always be there to voice the problems faced by people,” he concluded.

Apni Party State Secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-d also interacted with the media and urged the Government to address this situation both taking in view the public aspirations.

“The mutton rates should be evaluated keeping in mind the welfare of all the stakeholders. The Government can reasonably assess the rates in livestock markets outside Jammu and Kashmir. You don’t need to be an Einstein for that,” Muntazir remarked.

The Party leadership jointly urged the government to respond to their demands, as these issues are of immense public importance. At the end of the protest demonstration, the Party leaders handed over a memorandum to the Directorate of Food and Supplies.