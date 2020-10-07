Applicants decry delay in issuance of building permissions

Inordinate delay in issuance of building permissions to applicants is causing immense hardships to people to undertake constructions.

The building permissions are issued by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Srinagar municipal limits for residential and commercial constructions.

Scores of people can be seen making rounds of SMC headquarters on daily basis pursuing their files to seek building permission.

“I have submitted my application four months ago in a prescribed format. All necessary documents required under rules are enclosed with application. But till date, I am made to run from pillar to post,” said an applicant preferring anonymity. He added that he had applied for home loan and is currently living on rent.

“At one hand, the interest on loan amount accrues and on other hand I am paying monthly rent of Rs 7000 for two rooms and a kitchen where I am putting along with family. I would have constructed my own small home in past four months, but SMC didn’t issue permission,” he rued.

SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said let the aggrieved applicants call on him at his office on Monday.

“I have cleared 450 files pertaining to building permission. Let the aggrieved meet me on Monday. Their grievance would be redressed under rules,” he said.

The Commissioner said Corporation was conducting the special drive against unauthorized constructions and at the same time encouraging people to apply for construction permissions.

“We assure people that building permissions will be granted within 10 days once they apply and complete all formalities,” he added.