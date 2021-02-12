Srinagar, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 11:34 PM

Appointment of VC for Cluster University of Srinagar | Panel of 3 candidates submitted to Chancellor for approval

The search committee has submitted a panel of three names to the Chancellor for his approval to make the final selection of one of the candidates as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

A top official said the panel was submitted to the chancellor last week after the search committee members held interactions with the candidates shortlisted for the post of the VC.

As already reported by this newspaper, the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) received 53 applications from the candidates for the VC post of the University.

“The panel of three candidates was submitted by the search committee to the Chancellor around four days ago. We are expecting that final selection will be made in coming days,” the official said.

The hunt for the new VC CUS began in November ending after the varsity issued a notification inviting applications from the candidates for the post.

It was the second time that the applications were invited from the candidates for the post. The previous panel was quashed by the Chancellor of the University after a panel of candidates was submitted to him for final selection of the names for the VC post of CU Srinagar as well as Jammu.

The new search committee for CU Srinagar was headed by VC Central University of Gujrat, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey as chairman, while director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum technology UP, Prof A S K Sinha and Prof. Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, Dr. Furqan Qamar are its members. The charge of VC CU Srinagar has been given to VC Kashmir University Prof. Talat Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the appointment of VC for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri is awaiting approval of the Chancellor for more than three months.

Also, the process for selection of VC Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) – Kashmir is already under process.

