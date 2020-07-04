Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 5, 2020, 12:15 AM

Army conduct mock drill in BB Cantt area

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 5, 2020, 12:15 AM
Army on Saturday conducted a mock drill in Batwara which falls under the jurisdiction of BB Cantonment area here.

An official said the exercise, which started in the afternoon, continued for half-an-hour, and was part of a “routine exercise.

The official said during the mock drill, contingents of army took position around Srinagar-Panthachowk road.

The traffic on the road was disrupted till the drill was concluded. The official said the exercise was “part of preparations and alertness” on part of the security forces in case “any militant-attack like situation occurs.”

The official said following a number of encounters in the Valley, the mock drills will be conducted in future too to fight similar situations.

An army spokesman said the exercise was part of the routine exercise.

