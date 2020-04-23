Army to start COVID centre for people at Rangreth

Army on Thursday said would start the COVID health care centre at Rangreth here.

“Army in Kashmir is fructifying efforts on multiple fronts in continued preparation and response for COVID19. Furthering its efforts, the army has established a COVID Health Care Centre for people of Kashmir. The facility will be opened up at the Old Air Field, Rangreth under the aegis of Chinar Corps,” said a statement.

It said the facility will cater to 250 level 1 and level 2 patients. “The nodal officer for the facility from Chinar Corps is Brig Ajeet Deshpande and his counterpart from civil administration is Dr Zakir Khan,” said the statement.

It said the army and civil administration were working in close coordination to ensure that the facility provides the best healthcare to the patients.

“The medical team of army doctors will be headed by Brig Atul Sood. The implementation of this project will not only enable availability of proper COVID specific medical facilities to the patients, but will also go a long way in bolstering the capability of the joint efforts in combating the pandemic. The work to prepare the facility is in full swing and is likely to be completed very soon,” said the statement.

It said the synergy and joint efforts of all stakeholders will guarantee that people of Kashmir remains safe and empowered effectively to contain spread of the virus.