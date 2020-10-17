Arrangements finalised for My Town My Pride outreach programme in Srinagar

The ambitious urban outreach programme “My Town My Pride” aimed at reaching out to people for maximum coverage under beneficiary oriented schemes, grievance redressal and participatory planning process will be held across Srinagar city on 19 and 20 October. Arrangements were finalised in a meeting of all departments held here today.

District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali, VC SDA Dr Bashir Lone, Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone finalised the arrangements in a meeting of sectoral and departmental heads of all departments.

The two programmes will be at locations including Sher-I-Kashmir Park Lal Chowk , Merraksha Colony Zakura, Girls Higher Secondary School Safakadal, Primpora Habba Khatoon Complex, Community Hall Hyderpora , Karan Nagar SMC Complex, Higher Secondary School Zadibal, and Nigeen for two days .

More than 45 departments will establish their stalls at all 8 locations in the city for public awareness, grievance redressal, enrolment under beneficiary schemes, feedback and other particulars.

On October 19, the visiting officers appointed by the Government will hold meeting with local citizens, Councillors , citizens , NGOs and other stakeholders in forenoon session, while field visits are being organised later in the day for on-spot assessment of issues. Likewise, two sessions will be organised on Tuesday 20th October involving a comprehensive meeting of Departmental heads, Councillors, other stakeholders involving presentation on developmental works, public issues and grievances and plans thereof.

DDC Srinagar asked the departments to ensure presence of senior officers at all venues for better public outreach, making developmental plans available and also ensuring documentation of public grievances for time-bound redressal. He also asked to install camps for registration under JK Health Scheme providing health cover upto Rs 5 Lakh, Aadhar enrolment and dedication center for financial support to entrepreneurs for on-spot sanction of cases of self-employment.

Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali informed the meeting about arrangements made at venue, deployment of SMC officers. Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone briefed the officers about the SOPs to be adopted, details of officers deployed, meeting proceedings and other components of the programme. The two day programme will also include inauguration of completed projects and laying foundations for several new projects