Arrangements for Autumn Ethnic Food and Craft Festival finalised

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to finalise arrangements for two day tourism festival ‘Autumn Ethnic Food and Craft Festival,’ here.

The tourism festival is scheduled to begin with an event, ‘Ethnic Food Competition’ at Institute of Hotel Management, Srinagar, on November 21, 2020. The local women who have already registered with the department are allowed to participate in the event.

Besides Ethnic food, the local Craft and Culture will be showcased during the two day festival.

The tourism festival will conclude on November, 22 at Kongposh Restaurant, Zero bridge Srinagar.

The Director said that the festival will provide a platform for ladies to express themselves and will revive the local food culture.

He also said that Kashmir is open for tourists and with this festival the message is loud and clear that Kashmir is ready to host diversified tourists.

Among others, Joint Director Tourism, Tabasum Kamli, Deputy Director Enforcement, Deputy Director M&W, Deputy Director Registration, Principal Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, Chef Yasin and Chef Abbas were present in the meeting.