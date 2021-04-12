Arrangements for Baisakhi reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today visited Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara at Rainawari to review the arrangements made for Baisakhi to be celebrated on April 13.

The DC while taking an on-the-spot review of arrangements at the Gurdwara directed concerned departments to ensure all arrangements are put in place well in advance.

The DC instructed for ensuring hassle-free traffic and parking arrangements and uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water and directed the concerned departments to ensure proper sanitation and immediate repairing of defunct lights in and around the Gurdwara.

The DC also directed the concerned department to provide required food-grains to the Gurudwara Langar offering free food to devotees on the occasion. He also directed for setting up a medical camp with a dedicated ambulance with paramedic staff at the Gurudwara in addition to facility of thermal scanning on Baisakhi festival at the venue.

Later, the DC instructed the concerned to make adequate transport facility on the occasion, so that devotees face no inconvenience traveling to Chatti Padshahi.

Pertinent to mention that Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara in Srinagar is an important religious centre for Sikhs. It is situated outside the Hari Parbat Fort’s southern gate and forms an important part of the religious tourism in the city.