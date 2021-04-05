Arrangements for 'Catch the Rain' programme in finalized

A meeting to hold special Gram Sabhas under ‘Catch the Rain’ initiative on 7th of April was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad.

The DC on the occasion directed the line departments for preparing a comprehensive plan so that the dream and slogan of ‘Catch the Rain’ under Jal Shakti Abhiyan can be achieved.

The meeting was informed by the RDD that the schedule of Gram Sabhas has already been devised to cater to all the 21 Gram Panchayats of the district Srinagar which will be concluded before 11Th of April.

It was also informed by ACD Srinagar that under MGNREGA out of 260 permissible works at least 83 works are related to water conservation and harvesting and the field functionaries of RDD has been already directed to reflect such nature of works in current years plan.

The officers from the line departments present in the meeting were also directed to focus on vital areas such as Water Conservation and rainwater harvesting, Renovation of Traditional and other water bodies, Reuse and recharge structures, Watershed Development and intensive afforestation.