Arrangements for Tulip Festival reviewed

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming Tulip Festival starting April 3.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on the slew of measures put in place for the successful conduct of Tulip Festival.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez and CEO Mission Youth, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

On the occasion, Advisor directed the officers to work in synergy and cooperation with the line departments to make the festival a grand affair.

Advisor directed the officers to look into all aspects with respect to the day to day activities during the tulip festival. All the measures should be taken up meticulously so that tourists from rest of the country and abroad are attracted to the festival.

The Advisor said that the coming week is very important as the tulips would be in full bloom and will be major attraction for national and international tourists and asked the officers to be prepared in all respects, be that sanitation, traffic management, emergency services, cultural activities, musical fountains, road decorations and other measures.

The Advisor underscored the need to maintain guard against COVID and laid stress on following the COVID protocol adherently. He directed the officers to follow the prescribed guidelines in letter and spirit.

“There is huge influx of tourists and they are visiting the Tulip garden already in large numbers and we must tap the potential. This must look like the festive tulip season in real sense,” he said.

The Advisor also emphasised on the need for sanitation of the area with proper decoration and regulation of traffic during the festival to ensure hassle free movement of tourists.

Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture said that tulips will be in full bloom in the coming days and will mesmerise the visitors.

Secretary Tourism gave a detailed review of the activities taken up by the department for the success of the Tulip Festival and the activities taken for attracting the tourists.