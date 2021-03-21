Article 370 was abrogated with good intentions: Chirag Paswan

Member of Parliament and NDA leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that Article 370 was abrogated by Government of India with “good intentions.” However, he maintained that some people in Kashmir have complaints that not more has changed on the ground after abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chirag, who was on two-day visit to Kashmir, was addressing a gathering at event titled “Real Hero Awards” organized by South Asia Peace Movement at SKICC here.

“Article 370 was abrogated by the central government to deliver the best to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I have met several public delegations yesterday evening in Srinagar. Some of them had complaints that changes as expected after abrogation of Article 370 are not on the ground,” he said.

“We will apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with whatever grievances and demands were taken with us by delegations we met in Srinagar. Some people also expressed some reservations about abrogation of Article 370 and we will also take them with PM and HM,” he said.

Referring to love of his father towards to Kashmir and its people, Paswan said that he would come again Kashmir along with other young Members of Parliament to listen grievances of people.

“Cutting across the party lines, the national leaders should visit Kashmir and should talk to the people to listen their genuine demands and try to redress them.

My father was keen to see development, peace and progress in Kashmir. I will also try to fulfill his dream about Kashmir,” he said.

“Since abrogation of Article 370 some developmental works have taken place while, as per locals, lot is yet to be done,” he added.

“If people have any concerns or want to put forth their suggestions, they can contact him through e-mail so that he can take up the issue with the Prime Minister and other Union ministers. I want to deliver and for that I only want your support,” he said.

He said that Kashmir is a beautiful place and his heart is connected with it

“The people not only from India but across the globe are speaking about the Dal Lake. But, there is a need to glorify it further which would attract more people,” he said.

While referring to his journey from Srinagar Airport to Srinagar City, he said the roads emanate dust.

Paswan congratulated all the awardees from civil and police administration, health, COVID warriors, education, media persons, social activists and exuded confidence that they would continue to serve people with more dedication and commitment.

He said that due to his busy schedule he could only manage to spend less time in Kashmir. “But, I will come again to Kashmir on priority for a week, or for a month whenever I get free schedule as this is such a beautiful place and so are the people of Kashmir,” he added.