As cases surge, 4 SMHS Hospital wards designated for COVID19 patients

Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Wednesday designated four wards at SMHS Hospital here for COVID19 patients amid the surge in the corona cases in Kashmir Valley.

An order issued by the GMC ordered conversion of ward 01, 02, 03 and 04 of SMHS Hospital into COVID9 wards.

The order issued by Principal GMC, Prof Samia Rashid directed the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to ensure that the wards have adequate staff deputed for attending to COVID19 patients.

While patients admitted at the hospital and requiring treatment under the medicine department will be admitted in Ward 01 and 03, those requiring interventions of surgical departments will be admitted in Ward 02 and 04.

The order states that the decision to convert four general wards into COVID19 facilities has been taken in view of the “upsurge” in the cases.

The order has kept the provision of designating two more wards – 19 and 20, for COVID19 patients in case the medicine department faces dearth of beds.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chaudhary said the conversion of the wards into COVID19 facilities has been carried out to ensure “treatment” to the growing numbers of patients.

“The CD Hospital is full with patients and other hospitals such as SKIMS, where we would earlier send critical patients is also full with patients,” he said.

He said critical patients, those with illnesses and conditions apart from COVID19 will be admitted in the newly created spaces.

“We have already ensured that there is no mixing of COVID19 and non-COVID19 patients and attendants,” he said.

“The CD Hospital was our Plan-A. This is our Plan-B,” he said while elaborating on the rise in the number of cases and its impact on delivery of healthcare.

Dr Chaudhary said ventilator support to the patients will also be available at the hospital.