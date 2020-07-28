AS College holds webinar on 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare'

Authorities at Amar Singh College here on Tuesday held one-day international webinar on “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare- Special Reference to COVID-19 Pandemic.”

A statement said the event was formally inaugurated by Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner Secretary Higher Education department.

In his speech, he deliberated upon the significance and relevance of the programme and applauded the role of the College for organizing the webinar in these testing times. He expressed hope that more such programmes will continue to be organized in future for the benefit of students, teaching and research community.

Prof Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Director Colleges emphasized upon the need to build capacities of students, researchers and faculty members in the emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things(IoT), so as to update themselves and keep pace with advancements made in innovative technologies worldwide.

Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the programme and informed that the College was contemplating to conduct more such online workshops and webinars.

Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Programme Coordinator informed the audience that almost 2,100 participants across the globe had registered for the webinar. The participants included faculty members of the College, research scholars, doctors, scientists and students. He introduced the speakers for the webinar, including Dr. Anand Nayyar from Duy Tan University, Da Nang, Vietnam.

Dr Nayyar in his presentation introduced the concept of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare and the application IoT in healthcare.

He stressed upon data-analysis for Smart-Systems like Chatbots, Robotics and Cobotics which can be deployed in healthcare systems for better delivery mechanisms. He informed that application of AI would assist in decreasing the spread of any virus and shall definitely keep a check on pandemics like COVID19.

The webinar was conducted over the Zoom meeting platform and due to overwhelming response of participants both from within and outside India the webinar was live-streamed on YouTube channel.

The Webinar was followed by an interactive session which was moderated by Programme Coordinator, Prof Syed Ishfaq Manzoor.

The proceedings of the webinar were conducted by Dr Syed Mutahhar Aaqib and Prof Syed Umra Shah while formal vote of the thanks was presented by Syed Ishfaq Manzoor.