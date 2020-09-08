AS College holds workshop on smart classrooms, e-content

Authorities at Amar Singh College here held on-day workshop on “Usage of Smart Classrooms and Generation of e-Content” for faculty members and non-teaching staff.

The workshop was conducted in line with the vision of digital transformation of Higher Education Institutions initiated by J&K Higher Education department, Amar Singh College, in collaboration with Directorate of ITSS, University of Kashmir.

The programme was presided over by Principal of the College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rather emphasized on the significance and importance of ICT based tools in the teaching-learning process.

He stressed upon the faculty members to get acquainted with these modern tools and upgrade themselves with the technological advancements. Prof Syed Ishfaq Manzoor, Convenor, ICT and technical committee deliberated on the paradigm shift in teaching pedagogy and introduced the concept of flip-based classroom learning.

Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Coordinator e-Content Generation and Dissemination Committee of the College deliberated on the mechanism of generation and dissemination of e-content using the Integrated Smart Board Solutions.

The programme was attended by the faculty members of the Department of Botany, Computer Sciences, Zoology, English, Physics, Chemistry and Geography. The programme comprised of two sessions which were conducted by resource persons from ITSS Kashmir University.

The programme included hands on session where the faculty members were demonstrated with the functionality of the smart board systems and the usage of the same for the generation of e-content.