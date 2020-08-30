AS College organizes online quiz to celebrate National Sports Day

Authorities at Amar Singh College held an online national level quiz on sports awareness which saw more than 1650 participants from across country.

A statement said Principal of the College, Prof Bashir Ahmed Rather inaugurated the programme following which the inaugural session was conducted over Zoom app wherein the Principal gave a brief introduction about National Sports Day and highlighted the achievement of Major Dyan Chand in the field of hockey.

Prof Rather also highlighted importance of sports in promotion of health, national integration, brotherhood and unity. He also congratulated the organizers for successful conduct of the programme.

Earlier, Technical Coordinator of the programme, Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Sciences welcomed the participants and highlighted the objectives of the programme.

He also gave information about the quiz and handed over the important instructions to the participants about the event.

Ravinder Kour, Physical Director and organizing Secretary praised the Principal for his support in organizing such activities and for maintaining sports culture in the College.

She informed that National Sports Day was celebrated to commemorate the birth day of hockey legand, Chand, who won three Olympic gold for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

The inaugural session was followed by the online quiz wherein the participants were posed with MCQs with the allowed time duration of 60 minutes. The participants who secured more than 50% marks were awarded e-certificates. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Kour.