As COVID cases surge, SMC decentralises fumigation drive

With the summer capital Srinagar witnessing a spike in COVID19 cases, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has decided to decentralise the sanitization and decontamination drive at ward level for prompt and effective action.

A statement said as per an order the nodal officer of the SMC in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar shall forward the list of positive cases to incharge person who will forward the cases to the respective ward officers and inspector vehicles for necessary decontamination.

“The ward officers in this regard shall be provided two Thermal Foggers and a Sprayer each in addition to the equipments already provided to them to act at the spots where positive cases are detected, at their own level without consuming time,” said the statement.

It said the ward officer shall prepare a roster of decontamination staff at their own level for sanitisation of the areas and the ward officer concerned shall submit the action taken report to the head of the operations by or before 5 pm on a daily basis.