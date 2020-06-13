Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 1:39 AM

At Bemina hospital, COVID19 patients get 'home-like facilities'

Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

From hygienic food to and sanitary kits, the authorities at SKIMS Bemina hospital, have been putting all efforts to keep all facilities available for COVID19 patients admitted to the health facility to facilitate their successful recovery.

Giving details Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Reyaz Ahmad Untoo said, in a statement, that with the rise in COVID19 cases in Kashmir, several hospitals had to be designated for treatment of the patients including the Bemina hospital.

“This hospital is at the forefront of treatment of the patients. So far 415 coronavirus patients have been admitted to the hospital for ‘treatment’ of which 310 patients have been discharged after their full recovery,” he said in the statement.

Dr Untoo said the hospital with 176 bed capacity serves as a biggest COVID19 hospital in Kashmir, and it has witnessed 75 percent recovery rate and less than 0.5 mortality rate.

The Principal said the facility set-up for the COVID19 patients include ICU, high dependency unit and isolation bed capacity.

He said among 415 symptomatic as well as asymptomatic patients admitted to the hospital, there were patients with other co-morbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, hypertension and orthopedic patients.

“Around 20 to 30 patients with 50 to 56 percent saturation level needed oxygen and they have also recovered successfully,” Dr Untoo said, adding the youngest patient admitted to the hospital was a 3-day-old baby, presently undergoing “treatment.”

He said that two co-morbid patients admitted in critical conditions have died at the hospital.

He said besides phone numbers of all doctors displayed in the wards, walkie talkie sets have been kept available for patients for prompt response to their queries and other emergency situations.

