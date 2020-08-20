Authorities intensify vigil to ensure adherence to SOPs in public places

Authorities have intensified checking in the summer capital Srinagar to ensure adherence to COVID19 SOPs, after the decision to allow re-opening of markets and resumption of public transport.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Hanief Balkhi said the decision was taken after careful consideration of different aspects of the situation. He said the authorities were ensuring there was no violation of the SOPs in public places. “People are following the SOPs strictly,” Balkhi said. “The administration appreciates people, business establishments, transporters, shoppers and commuters for adhering to the COVID19 guidelines.”

The restrictions on business and other activities were in place in Srinagar for around five months. Last month the authorities re-imposed the lockdown following spike in the COVID cases. On August 14, District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had said there would be no need for lockdown if people follow SOPs in letter and spirit.

The authorities have also allowed re-opening of all religious places including shrines, Masjids, churches and temples from August 16. However, religious processions and large religious gatherings shall remain strictly prohibited.

On Tuesday, Srinagar reported 66 COVID19 cases, much lower than the trend of over 100 daily cases recorded every day, during the past many weeks. The total number of COVID cases in the district is 7,026, of which only 1,396 are active.