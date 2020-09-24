Authorities start issuance of domicile certificates at doorsteps

In a bid to facilitate services at doorsteps, officials from Revenue department Thursday issued 80 domicile certificates on the spot to the applicants in Eidgah tehsil here.

The “domicile certificate camp” was organized at Krishbal tehisl on the direction of the district administration. “Around 200 applications for domicile certificates were received and 80 such certificates were issued on the spot,” said an official.

He said besides domicile certificates, 30 income certificates were also issued to the applicants on the spot.

Another official said the camp would continue till the last applicant in this area was issued the domicile certificate. During the camp, which would continue for next few days, people have been asked to maintain social distancing and follow COVID19 precautionary measures while attending the camp.

Naib Tehsildar, Safa Kadal Sheikh Showkat, who presided over the camp, said response from general public was warm.

“Even people from other adjoining areas came up with applications. We accepted their applications as well,” he said.

He said the camp would continue for the next two days at Krishbal “but can be extended in case of need.”

“Given the response from the locality and other adjacent areas, over 6,000 people are expected to benefits from this service during this camp,” he said.

Among other who part of the team include Girdawar circle Safa Kadal, Azhar Banday and Patwari Syed Danish Qadri.

In an attempt to speed up the process of issuing domicile certificates, the authorities have authorized Naib Tehsildars in addition to Tehsidar to issue the certificates to people falling within their respective jurisdictions. This has been done by introducing amendment in Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 after authorities felt that such amendment would make process expeditious.

The government has also asked Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process of issuance of domicile certificates in their respective districts. On 30 August, the J&K administration suspended a KAS officer for “very poor performance” in issuing domicile certificates, and “causing huge suffering and inconvenience to the general public.”