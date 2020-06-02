Authorities take stock of restoration works

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, Tuesday visited breached spot on Malshahibagh Canal and took stock of ongoing restoration work.

The breach which resulted from sloughing in December last year had affected the 6.8 MGD Alasteng WTP and feeds water to several areas in north of Srinagar and parts of Ganderbal district.

While reviewing the progress of work on the breached spot, the DDC directed the authorities to expedite the work on by way of engaging more men and machinery and exhorted for resuming the Canal within the shortest possible time.

Executive Engineer I&FC informed the DC about the excavation plan and current progress on the repairing work.

After the officials raised the issue of material supply, the DDC assured them that the matter will be taken up with the supplying agency/company and directed the officials to form a comprehensive plan so that the work on the spot was completed at the earliest.