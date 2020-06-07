Authorities to relocate Soura Police Station for road widening

The J&K administration has decided to shift police station at Soura here to an adjacent under construction building to pave way for widening of “90 Feet Road” which connects Srinagar to Ganderbal district.

The structure housing the police station is situated at the beginning of the road from Soura to Awanta Bhawan–which connects the two-tube road with the 90-Feet Road.

However for the last two decades, authorities were not able to remove the structure which often results in traffic congestion outside the Srinagar’s Tertiary healthcare institute, SKIMS, thus causing inconvenience to both commuters as well as patients.

An official of Roads and Buildings Department said the police station will be shifted to the nearby building being constructed by the SKIMS after which the existing structure will be razed to pave way for the road widening.

“The building housing the police station is owned SKIMS. They are now constructing another structure at the location which would house the existing police station and pave way for demolishing of the building for the road widening,” the official said.

He said the Road and Building Department had proposed to widen the road from Soura to Awanta Bhawan in order to connect the two-tube road with 90-Feet Road to ease the traffic movement.

The 90-Feet Road is an important road link connecting Srinagar with Leh. The 7-km stretch starts from Soura and ends at Pandach, on the city outskirts bordering Ganderbal district.

The road was built in the early 21st century by clearing the existing clay dunes. In 1987, the state government planned to demolish the police station to pave way for widening of the road.

However, for past nearly 30 years, the successive regimes failed to raze down the police station.

Another official said in early 90s, demolition of the police station was stopped by the police department citing security threats and other reasons.

“Even after considerable improvement in the situation after 2000, the state machinery failed to remove the bottleneck mainly due to lack of cooperation from the police department,” said the official.

A senior police official who wished anonymity said “it is up to the government to provide us alternative space for police station. “